Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 389,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.73. 6,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.10. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

