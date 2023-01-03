Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.31.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.