MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Gap Up to $85.33

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.33, but opened at $89.00. MasTec shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 924 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

MasTec Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

