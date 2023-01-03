Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.5% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $157,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $640,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $336.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

