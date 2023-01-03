Matrix Trust Co Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Matrix Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned about 2.77% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of IMCV opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $71.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

