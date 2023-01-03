Matrix Trust Co Has $839,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average is $213.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.