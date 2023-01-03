Matrix Trust Co Purchases 2,274 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

