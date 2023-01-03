Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $12.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 13,006 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,521 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

