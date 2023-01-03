Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $933,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after acquiring an additional 91,990 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BIV stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.78. 4,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

