Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $147.44 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,470,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,444,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.82% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. 8,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,441. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.