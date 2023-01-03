Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $619,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.80. 1,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,885. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50.

