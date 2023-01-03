Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after buying an additional 166,034 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 113,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,553. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.