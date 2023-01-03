Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,410 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $41,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 211,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 69,726 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,508.5% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,865 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 535,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.96. 1,086,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.80.

