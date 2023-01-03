Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

RWR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,853. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $123.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

