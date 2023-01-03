Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.41. The stock had a trading volume of 42,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

