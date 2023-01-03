Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 172,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,550,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,679,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after buying an additional 865,901 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 212,499 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 3.3 %

KYN traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,881. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

