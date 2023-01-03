Metal Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00004126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $45.80 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

