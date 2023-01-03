Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,403,307.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $341,793.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,403,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $10,867,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

