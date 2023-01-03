Metis (MTS) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Metis (MTS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Metis has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $178,892.25 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00462946 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.32 or 0.02230222 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.15 or 0.29623826 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.