Metis Price Reaches $0.0040 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $172,863.56 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metis has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

About Metis

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

