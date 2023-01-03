MetisDAO Market Cap Tops $71.79 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $71.79 million and $1.33 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $16.30 or 0.00097907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038733 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00019037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00228393 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.1803869 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,427,329.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

