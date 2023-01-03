Mike Rose Purchases 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,977.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,634,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,506,594.32.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,158.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.54. The firm has a market cap of C$21.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$40.77 and a 1-year high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOU. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.55.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

