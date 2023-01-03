Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MTX opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

