Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.80

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 107958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

