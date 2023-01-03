Monero One Day Trading Volume Hits $48.10 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $147.92 or 0.00889095 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $48.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,637.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00453087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00094418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00597716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00252260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00239087 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,222,202 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.