Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 144 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after acquiring an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL stock traded up $4.31 on Tuesday, reaching $252.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,815. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

