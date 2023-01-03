Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 97,780 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,780 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.77. 74,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

