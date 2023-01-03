Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,738. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $117.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.