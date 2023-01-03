Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 15,387 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 242,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.6 %

BAC stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.97. 667,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,226,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.72.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.