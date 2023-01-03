Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 6,447 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $557.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,335. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $672.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $521.32 and its 200-day moving average is $506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

