Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $149,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

