Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Mowi ASA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,749. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 16.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mowi ASA from 198.00 to 167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Stories

