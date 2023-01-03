MXC Price Down 5.8% This Week (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. MXC has a total market cap of $81.95 million and $7.04 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC token can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Token Profile

MXC (MXC) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.03175273 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6,653,961.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars.

