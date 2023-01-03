Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 8.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.00 and last traded at $142.00. Approximately 9,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 117,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.63 and a 200 day moving average of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

