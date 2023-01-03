National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.47

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on NXPGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.71) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Liberum Capital lowered National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
National Express Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.
About National Express Group
National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Express Group (NXPGF)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.