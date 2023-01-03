Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAII opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

