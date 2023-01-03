Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

