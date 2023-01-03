Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Natuzzi stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.62.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Natuzzi
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natuzzi (NTZ)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.