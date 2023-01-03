Navcoin Price Tops $0.0340 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $785.72 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00112452 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00191544 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000305 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,205,246 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

