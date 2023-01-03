Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 40,596.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,204,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,325,000 after acquiring an additional 68,202 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 607,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 254,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.93. 450,311 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

