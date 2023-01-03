Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,552 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after buying an additional 94,649 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,353. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

