Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 20,338 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $768,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 63,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,802. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

