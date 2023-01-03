Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $12.85 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 610.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 273,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,286,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

