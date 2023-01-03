Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. 41,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,348. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98.

