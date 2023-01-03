Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 821,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after buying an additional 321,289 shares during the period.

SCZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. 16,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $73.96.

