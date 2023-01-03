Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.24. 193,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,580,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.
