Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

