NEM Price Tops $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, NEM has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a market cap of $261.51 million and $4.61 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00463713 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.02230527 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEM Profile

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

