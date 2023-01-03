New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 18.6% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

