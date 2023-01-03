New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

