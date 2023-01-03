NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,215 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.11. 189,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

